Use your tax refund to make headway on this financial goal

As consumer credit card debt mounts, using your tax refund to pay down balances is an increasingly smart move.

New Federal Reserve data show that consumers now owe more than $1 trillion on credit cards. Among households that had credit card debt at the end of 2016, the average owed is $16,748, according to a NerdWallet analysis.

No wonder that many consumers have debt-related plans for their tax refund. The average income tax refund — $2,878 overall and $3,031 for those receiving the money via direct deposit, according to the IRS — could be a big help in your goal of knocking down that debt.

One in 5 taxpayers expects to put tax refund cash toward a debt, and 28 percent will use the proceeds to pay bills, according to a new survey from TD Bank. The bank polled 1,213 taxpayers in early March.

"Paying down debt should be your No. 1 priority," said Odysseas Papadimitriou, chief executive of comparison site WalletHub.com.