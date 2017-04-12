Wall Street set to open cautiously lower ahead of Tillerson’s meeting with Russia

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a slightly lower open on Wednesday morning as U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson meets his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Moscow. They are expected to discuss Ukraine, counterterrorism and a Russia's continued support for Syria's Bashar Assad.

On the data front, Tuesday will see the release of import/export prices at 08:30 am ET and, later, the federal budget at 14:00 ET.

On the earnings front, Delta Airlines, Fastenal and Shaw Communications are all scheduled to report before the bell. Davids Tea and Pier 1 Imports are due to report after the market close.

In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx-600 index was around 0.58 percent higher on Tuesday morning. In Asia, the Shanghai Composite in China closed 0.46 percent lower, while the Nikkei in Japan closed 1.04 percent lower.

In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $56.49 a barrel on Tuesday morning, up 0.46 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.61 a barrel, up 0.41 percent.