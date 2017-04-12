Watch: Rex Tillerson speaks after meeting with Vladimir Putin

[The stream is slated to start later this afternoon. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov are slated to speak at a joint press conference on Wednesday.

Earlier, Tillerson met with Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Kremlin.

Tensions between the United States and Russia have grown in the wake of the U.S. missile strike on a Syrian air base last week. President Donald Trump ordered the strike, accusing Syria of the chemical attack that killed dozens of people, including children.

Senior national security officials briefed reporters Tuesday on declassified intelligence regarding the chemical attack, saying the symptoms of the victims was consistent with exposure to the nerve agent sarin.

The officials rejected Russia's claim that terrorists or rebels carried out the attack. They said that they were confident that terrorists do not have access to sarin.

Russia's relationship with the U.S. has deteriorated since Trump assumed the Oval Office, Putin said in an interview that aired Wednesday.

"One could say that the level of trust on a working level, especially on the military level, has not improved, but rather has deteriorated," Putin said, according to translated remarks by the Kremlin.

Putin added that Syria had given up its chemical weapons stocks, Reuters reported.