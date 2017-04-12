Watch: Trump, NATO secretary general address media after their meeting

President Donald Trump and Jens Stoltenberg, the secretary general of NATO, are holding a press conference following their meeting Wednesday afternoon.

Trump was expected to reaffirm the U.S.'s commitment to NATO, but he also intends to to stress his desire that allies in the organization beef up their defense budgets. Trump has been critical of NATO countries that he believes aren't paying their "fair share" to support the defense of the North Atlantic territory overseen by the group.

Trump was also expected to bring up the international battle against terrorism as well as efforts to press Russia to live up to commitments and bring peace to eastern Ukraine.