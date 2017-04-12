Why the global aerospace industry may see a start-up boom

The global aerospace industry is fast becoming venture capitalists' new frontier, according to Francois Chopard, the CEO of aerospace accelerator Starburst Accelerator.

Speaking to CNBC's "The Rundown" on Wednesday, Chopard said, "We've seen a couple of announcements for start-ups willing to build electric commercial aircraft, so it's not only space that is booming, but more the global aerospace sector that is looking for disruptions."

With Jeff Bezos announcing his plans to sell $1 billion in Amazon stock each year to finance his space venture, Blue Origin, as well as the recent successful launches of Elon Musk's SpaceX rocket, Chopard said he's bullish on the global aerospace sector as a whole.

"We just realized recently that with the success of SpaceX and a couple of others, it was feasible for entrepreneurs with great ideas and great technologies to bring satellites with rockets and send them to space," he said.

April 12 marks the International Day of Human Space Flight, commemorating the first human space flight by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin in 1961. So in the spirit of space exploration, Chopard said the aerospace industry is seeing more tech-driven breakthroughs globally.

"We've seen from the last five years dozens and dozens of start-ups, not only from the U.S., but also from Europe and Asia," he said.