4 things Bill Belichick asks the Patriots to do every day

Legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick has four things that he asks of his team every day in order to improve.

Take note. This guy knows a thing or two about winning. After all, Belichick's considered one of the best coaches in NFL history. He holds five Super Bowl wins as head coach, including his most recent in February.

In a rare, wide-ranging interview conducted by CNBC contributor Suzy Welch, Belichick discussed his leadership approach and "secret sauce" to winning.

Here are four qualities that have helped his Patriots over the years:

1. Do your job.

2. Be attentive.

3. Pay attention to details.

4. Put the team first.

This is what "we look at every day when we walk into the building," says Belichick.

"Ultimately, the team has to come first even though we all have individual goals and preferences," he explains. "If you pay attention, and you're coachable and you work hard, you've gotta improve. That's really what it's about for us."

Plus, he says it's important to stay in the present. "It's one day at a time," he explains. "We don't talk about last year. We don't talk about next week. We don't talk about next year."

"We talk about today, and we talk about the next game," Belichick says. "And that's all we can really control. The rest of it will take care of itself."

See also: