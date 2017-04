Thanks to smart saving and investing habits, Justin and Kaisorn McCurry built a $1 million portfolio in a decade, which allowed them to retire in their 30s.

At the couple's peak earning period, when they were making a combined $138,000, they were saving up to 70% of their income, Justin tells CNBC.

The Raleigh-based couple, who now have three kids, upped their savings through various strategies. Here are six of their best money-saving tips.