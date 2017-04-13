Russia has an alcohol problem. According to a 2014 study in U.K. medical journal The Lancet, 25 percent of Russian men die before they are 55, with most of the deaths due to alcohol.

The country has one of the highest levels of alcohol consumption in the world, coming fourth after Belarus, Moldova and Lithuania, according to a 2014 World Health Organization study.

But like many people, Russians don't like being told how to live their lives. So in a bid to convey a message about responsible drinking, ad agency Y&R Russia decided to use the bottle itself. It illustrated 1,000 bottles, which show pictures of a couple enjoying a night out, and worked with distributor Simple Wines on the campaign, known as "Don't reach the bottom."