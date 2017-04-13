    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Japan set to open lower, following Wall Street losses after US drops mega-bomb

    Kazuhiro Nogi | AFP | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to a lower open in Japan on Friday, as many major markets in Asia remain closed for a public holiday.

    Nikkei futures were lower than the benchmark index's last close on Thursday at 18,426.82 — Chicago futures traded at 18,400 and Osaka futures were at 18,360.

    The session in Asia follows a lower finish on Wall Street, after U.S. military forces dropped the largest non-nuclear bomb in Afghanistan on Thursday.

    This is the first time the GBU-43 bomb, known as the "mother of all bombs," has ever been used in combat, according to Adam Stump, the Pentagon spokesman. The bomb contains 11 tons of explosives and is formally known as the Massive Ordnance Air Blast bomb.

    The dollar index, which measures the U.S. dollar against a basket of currencies, traded at 100.58, climbing from an earlier low of 100.01.

    "The U.S. dollar took its cue from yields, weaving in and out of negative territory," Kathy Lien, managing director of foreign exchange strategy at BK Asset Management, said in a note. But, Lien said, geopolitical risks remain front and center, following the bombing in Afghanistan.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    "President Trump has been flexing his muscles, which makes investors nervous. The situation in North Korea is still uncertain but after Syria and ISIS, North Korea could be Trump's next target," she said.

    Among other currency majors, the yen relatively weakened to 109.14 against the greenback, after dropping below 108.90 earlier; the Australian dollar fetched $0.7568 and the euro traded at $1.0614.

    Oil prices finished modestly in the Thursday session even as U.S. oil rig count rose to its highest level in two years and threatened the re-balancing of markets, according to Reuters. Energy services firm Baker Hughes said drillers added 11 oil rigs in the week to April 13, bringing the total count up to 683, said Reuters.

    Global benchmark Brent was up 3 cents to $55.89 a barrel, while U.S. crude was up 7 cents at $53.18.

    — CNBC's Rachel Cao contributed to this report.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---