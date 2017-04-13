Attorney for United Airlines passenger Dao says there will 'probably' be a lawsuit

An attorney for Dr. David Dao, the passenger at the center of the United Airlines incident, said that there will likely be a lawsuit as a result of the incident.

"I think corporate America needs to understand that we all want to be treated in the same manner with the same respect and the same dignity that they would treat their own family members. If they do that, wouldn't it be great? So, will there be a lawsuit? Yeah, probably," attorney Thomas Demetrio said during a press conference on Thursday.

Dao filed a "bill of discovery" on Wednesday in order to preserve evidence documenting the incident.

However, winning a lawsuit may prove difficult for Dao, said Kenneth Quinn of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw law firm.

"I think United is likely to be found on legally solid ground, but has already lost in the court of public opinion, and will pay dearly for it," Quinn said according to Reuters, noting that Dao could still get a substantial settlement from the airline.

Video surfaced of Dao, a 69-year-old Vietnamese-American doctor, being dragged off an overbooked United flight in Chicago, causing outrage across social media.

United Airlines CEO Oscar Munoz issued an apology on Tuesday, saying, "I want you to know that we take full responsibility and we will work to make it right."

President Donald Trump called the situation "horrible" on Wednesday according to The Wall Street Journal.

--Reuters contributed to this report