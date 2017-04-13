Beijing bans real estate ads promoting high returns and good feng shui in latest bid to cool property market

Property websites in Beijing have become the latest targets of China's continued efforts to clamp down on ballooning property prices under new restrictions which ban portals from promoting real estate investments.

The sites have been given until midnight Thursday to take down overtly promotional language, such as claims of high returns or good feng shui, as government officials in the capital move to deflect a housing bubble.

Reports from Chinese state news agency Xinhua claim that 15 property portals were targeted under the restrictions after authorities claimed that they broke real estate advertisement restrictions.

The new rules will forbid promises of "fend shui and other feudal superstitions" and "appreciation on investment returns", Xinhua noted.

The new rules are the latest in a run of restrictions aimed at cooling surging property prices which risk hurting the economy.