Foster's film credits include Harry Potter movies, Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and the James Bond films Die Another Day and The World is Not Enough. She trained for six years to become a stuntwoman, and is a single mother of three.

"I've always pushed myself, both mentally and physically, to achieve as much as I can. I believe that age doesn't define my job and I am still ready to take on roles that challenge me," Foster said in an emailed statement.

The spot was directed by Oscar-winner Susanne Bier, who also won an Emmy for drama series The Night Manager in 2016. Boots said the ad is part of a new "brand direction" for the No7 range, which aims to move from the idea of women getting ready to focusing on what they are preparing for.