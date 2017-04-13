    ×

    Cramer Remix: The stock where the smart money’s staying

    In a market confused by President Donald Trump's policy moves and counteracting earnings, Jim Cramer found one stock with 44 percent growth that may be the new hot play in tech.

    That's why the "Mad Money" host sat down with Robert Bernshteyn, CEO of Coupa Software, for his take on business and how the company plans to maintain its rapidly accelerating growth.

    "We maintain it one customer at a time, and we think about our business by removing every variable to faster growth that may be stopping us. Is it not enough salespeople? Not enough awareness? Not enough systems integrators?" the CEO asked. "Wherever the bottleneck is, we remove it so we can build the values of service business to go faster and faster."

    Coupa recently put up a secondary offering of its shares, but Cramer noticed that in-the-know investors didn't want to sell their stock in the cloud computing company, which helps its clients, including Caterpillar and Amazon, optimize how they spend their money.

    "We're in a really nice position from a cash flow scenario. We haven't burned a lot of money and we've created a lot of recurring revenues, so we're going to do this very carefully and build into this market opportunity for years to come," Bernshteyn said.

    In other tech news, on Thursday RBC analysts put out two notes that predicted Apple could consider Disney as a takeover candidate, but Cramer was not entirely convinced.

    "Why am I so dismissive of this? Because while the combination is rational ... the Disney analyst who promoted the idea calls the option — the possibility — 'greater than zero percent,'" the "Mad Money" host said. "Talk about a low bar. They're basically just saying anything's possible."

    "Like 'Aladdin,' like 'Lion King,' the story is fiction," he said. "Apple hasn't done any big deals like this, although the company did say in one conference call that they're open to them."

    That openness is the crux of the issue — neither company is likely to comment on the speculations, so the thought-out scenario these analysts presented cannot be contested.

    Despite Thursday's flurry of stellar earnings reports from JP Morgan, Wells Fargo, Citigroup, and PNC, Cramer said the U.S. bombing Afghanistan confused the entire market.

    "The moment we learned of this news, all the bank stocks plunged and anyone who bought them was underwater," Cramer said. "It didn't matter what Jamie Dimon or Mike Corbat or Tim Sloan or [PNC CEO] William Demchak ... had to say. Not at all. Because the mother of all bombs took out their stocks, an odd set of collateral damages."

    Cramer said this ripple effect stemmed from the market's setup, effectively a day-to-day referendum on Trump and his administration.

    "If the president can change his mind so easily, if he can just abandon his hardcore, hard-fought principles while at the same time escalating the war in Afghanistan, then what else can he do?" Cramer asked.

    In light of the banks' confusion, Cramer took a litmus test of the industry with First Horizon chairman, president, and CEO Bryan Jordan, who noticed some discrepancy between consumer and small business confidence and their spending and borrowing patterns.

    "What's happening with consumer confidence, which is measured still [at] very, very high levels and, really, small business confidence at high levels, is not driving the same kind of spending or borrowing that you might expect given those confidence levels," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday.

    And as banks wait eagerly for word on the president's plans for tax, health care, and regulatory reform, Jordan voiced his words of advice for policymakers in Washington.

    "I think the key thing for the economy and really boosting growth is lower taxes, and I think just pulling back the impact of regulation a little bit," Jordan said.

    Finally, Cramer revisited discount toy retailer Five Below to examine the state of a successful brick-and-mortar retailer that is thriving despite online competition.

    Five Below had 522 stores at the start of the year and plans to add 100 stores in 2017 alone. In just over a week, it will open its first nine stores on the West coast all in and around the Los Angeles area — a lucrative move for the social-media-savvy toy company.

    "While other retailers are closing locations left and right in order to save money, Five Below continues to expand in order to make money. And remember that Wall Street loves growth, and adores a company with a runway and a flight plan," Cramer said.

    And while the stock is not cheap compared to its closest competitors, dollar stores, the company has revenue growth under its belt thanks to its promising regional-to-national story.

    "When it comes to brick and mortar retailing, children are the future, because they're too impatient to buy things online and they can't stop themselves from making important impulse purchases. Five Below understands that, which is how this small-time Phildelphia chain is quickly becoming a national brand. Even after its big move last month, I bet Five Below has more room to run," Cramer said.

    In Cramer's lightning round, he ripped through his take on some caller stock picks:

    UBS Group: "I think UBS is kind of interesting here, sir. I actually like the European banks. I mean, look at Santander. I think you have to accept the fact there might be one or two points downside, but then I think you're going to have a long run. U-B-S!"

    Manitowoc Company: "Total spec. I don't mind a spec, as long as you recognize it is pure spec, because you've got to get the crane business going. That means worldwide growth. We don't have it yet."

