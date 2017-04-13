Cramer Remix: The stock where the smart money’s staying   

In a market confused by President Donald Trump's policy moves and counteracting earnings, Jim Cramer found one stock with 44 percent growth that may be the new hot play in tech.

That's why the "Mad Money" host sat down with Robert Bernshteyn, CEO of Coupa Software, for his take on business and how the company plans to maintain its rapidly accelerating growth.

"We maintain it one customer at a time, and we think about our business by removing every variable to faster growth that may be stopping us. Is it not enough salespeople? Not enough awareness? Not enough systems integrators?" the CEO asked. "Wherever the bottleneck is, we remove it so we can build the values of service business to go faster and faster."

Coupa recently put up a secondary offering of its shares, but Cramer noticed that in-the-know investors didn't want to sell their stock in the cloud computing company, which helps its clients, including Caterpillar and Amazon, optimize how they spend their money.

"We're in a really nice position from a cash flow scenario. We haven't burned a lot of money and we've created a lot of recurring revenues, so we're going to do this very carefully and build into this market opportunity for years to come," Bernshteyn said.