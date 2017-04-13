Cramer Remix: The stock where the smart money’s staying   

In light of the banks' confusion, Cramer took a litmus test of the industry with First Horizon chairman, president, and CEO Bryan Jordan, who noticed some discrepancy between consumer and small business confidence and their spending and borrowing patterns.
"What's happening with consumer confidence, which is measured still [at] very, very high levels and, really, small business confidence at high levels, is not driving the same kind of spending or borrowing that you might expect given those confidence levels," he told "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer on Thursday.
And as banks wait eagerly for word on the president's plans for tax, health care, and regulatory reform, Jordan voiced his words of advice for policymakers in Washington.
"I think the key thing for the economy and really boosting growth is lower taxes, and I think just pulling back the impact of regulation a little bit," Jordan said.
Finally, Cramer revisited discount toy retailer Five Below to examine the state of a successful brick-and-mortar retailer that is thriving despite online competition.
Five Below had 522 stores at the start of the year and plans to add 100 stores in 2017 alone. In just over a week, it will open its first nine stores on the West coast all in and around the Los Angeles area — a lucrative move for the social-media-savvy toy company.
"While other retailers are closing locations left and right in order to save money, Five Below continues to expand in order to make money. And remember that Wall Street loves growth, and adores a company with a runway and a flight plan," Cramer said.
And while the stock is not cheap compared to its closest competitors, dollar stores, the company has revenue growth under its belt thanks to its promising regional-to-national story.
"When it comes to brick and mortar retailing, children are the future, because they're too impatient to buy things online and they can't stop themselves from making important impulse purchases. Five Below understands that, which is how this small-time Phildelphia chain is quickly becoming a national brand. Even after its big move last month, I bet Five Below has more room to run," Cramer said.
In Cramer's lightning round, he ripped through his take on some caller stock picks:
UBS Group: "I think UBS is kind of interesting here, sir. I actually like the European banks. I mean, look at Santander. I think you have to accept the fact there might be one or two points downside, but then I think you're going to have a long run. U-B-S!"
Manitowoc Company: "Total spec. I don't mind a spec, as long as you recognize it is pure spec, because you've got to get the crane business going. That means worldwide growth. We don't have it yet."
