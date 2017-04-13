Cramer's lightning round: Wait for the yield to go up before you buy this consumer food play

    ×

    It's that time again! Jim Cramer rang the lightning round bell, which means he gave his take on caller favorite stocks at rapid speed:

    General Mills: "I have been struggling over General Mills and how hard [it is] to go out on it because I believe in Ken Powell, I believe in the story, but it has been very disappointing. I say keep your half, and then when it yields — go by yield — 3.75 [percent], you buy the other half, and not until then. It's 3.3 [percent] right now."

    UBS Group: "I think UBS is kind of interesting here, sir. I actually like the European banks. I mean, look at Santander. I think you have to accept the fact there might be one or two points downside, but then I think you're going to have a long run. U-B-S!"

    Manitowoc Company: "Total spec. I don't mind a spec, as long as you recognize it is pure spec, because you've got to get the crane business going. That means worldwide growth. We don't have it yet."

    Mosaic Co.: "I think it is good. I think that the market was bad today. I think Mosaic's a buy. They're talking about a lot of good things and the ag[riculture] cycle has clearly, clearly turned, and anything you can do with the ag cycle is good news, so go there."

    AmTrust Financial Services: "Whenever you see something that says that they're not aware of any investigation in accounting, I don't know, that concerns me. You know that I think that accounting irregularities equal "sell," and the only time I've ever even thought about violating that in the last 10 years is that I think that Caterpillar is going to turn out to be OK."

