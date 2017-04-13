Early movers: JPM, PNC, AAPL, DIS, GS, WFC, TSLA, SEAS & more

Check out which companies are making headlines before the bell:

JPMorgan Chase — The bank reported quarterly profit of $1.65 per share, beating estimates of $1.52 a share, with revenue also beating forecasts. JPMorgan benefitted from better lending results, among other factors.

Citigroup — Citi earned $1.35 per share for the first quarter, 11 cents a share above estimates. Revenue was also above forecasts. An improvement in fixed-income trading was among the factors helping Citi's results.

Wells Fargo — The bank reported quarterly profit of $1 per share, three cents a share above estimates. Revenue came in below forecasts, however. Wells Fargo directors are likely to receive the support of key shareholder Berkshire Hathaway, according to The Wall Street Journal. The bank's annual shareholder meeting is scheduled for April 25, and it's expected to be contentious in light of last year's sales practices scandal.

PNC Financial — PNC came in 13 cents a share above estimates, with quarterly profit of $1.96 per share. Revenue also beat Street projections. The bank was helped by increased loan volume, as well as improved expense management.

Apple — The company has a secret group of engineers working on sensors to monitor blood sugar levels. The project was said to have been originally conceived by CEO Steve Jobs before his death in 2011.

Walt Disney — RBC Capital analyst Steven Cahall said investors have been increasingly speculating that Disney could become a takeover target for Apple, if tax laws are changed to allow easier repatriation of overseas cash.

Goldman Sachs — Goldman's bid to narrow a gender bias lawsuit was rejected by a U.S. District Court judge in Manhattan. Goldman is accused of discriminating against women in the areas of pay and promotion, which it denies, and said it is continuing to "contest this matter vigorously."

Tesla — Tesla is embroiled in some controversy, with a group of shareholders urging the automaker to add two independent directors to its board who do not have any ties to CEO Elon Musk. Musk did not take kindly to the idea, tweeting that those investors should buy stock in Ford instead.

Pier One Imports — Pier One forecast a steeper-than-expected current-quarter loss, pressuring its shares in after-hours trading. The retailer's 2017 profit fell 24 percent as it closed stores, although its profit margins did improve.

Hostess Brands — Hostess announced that a secondary stock offering was priced at $15.25 per share, compared to Wednesday's close of $15.65 a share. The shares are being sold by a number of funds with stakes in the snack maker, and the company will not receive any of the proceeds of the sale.

Adobe Systems — Adobe saw its credit rating upgraded to "A" from "A-" by Standard & Poor's, which said the software maker is likely to achieve continuing operating performance growth. It maintained its evaluation of Adobe's outlook at "stable." Separately, Adobe was rated "buy" in new coverage at Guggenheim Securities, which believes that Adobe can continue to outperform expectations because of strength in digital marketing.

Hanesbrands — Hanesbrands increased its first-quarter financial guidance, with the underwear and activewear maker saying 2017 was off to a strong start. Separately, it announced that Chief Financial Officer Richard Moss would retire at the end of this year.

SeaWorld, Six Flags — SunTrust likes both theme park operators, starting coverage on both stocks with a "buy" rating. It said the dramatic overhaul at Six Flags since its 2010 bankruptcy has accelerated growth and margins, while saying SeaWorld is in the early stages of a turnaround.