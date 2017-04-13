European markets open lower as investors digest Trump comments

In terms of economic data, Britain's Chamber of Commerce released its quarterly economic survey Thursday. The report showed solid economic growth was likely in the first three months of the year though cited rising inflation in the U.K. as a key risk.



Thursday will also see the International Energy Agency (IEA) publish its monthly oil market report.

Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to host his annual televised call-in show in which he takes questions from people around the country for several hours.

Elsewhere, Turkish voters prepare to vote in a referendum on constitutional reforms on Sunday which could transfer unprecedented executive powers to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

