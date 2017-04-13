Futures point to lower open on Wall Street on Trump's dollar comments

U.S. stock index futures pointed to a lower open on Thursday after President Donald Trump said the dollar was getting "too strong."

Trump's comments sent the dollar reeling, with the greenback hitting its lowest level of the month against a basket of currencies. The remarks also added jitters to an already nervous market, as investors continue to weigh where the administration's priorities are.

On the earnings front Citigroup, JPMorgan Chase and Wells Fargo are among companies set to report on Thursday.

On the data front, Thursday will see jobless claims and PPI released at 8:30 a.m. ET, with consumer sentiment set to come out at 10:00 a.m. ET.



In Europe, the pan-European Stoxx 600 Index was around 0.47 percent lower on Thursday.



The Shanghai Composite in China closed little changed, up 0.07 percent, and the Nikkei 225 in Japan closed 0.68 percent lower.



In oil markets, Brent crude traded at around $55.89 a barrel on Thursday, up 0.05 percent, while U.S. crude was around $53.08 a barrel, down 0.06 percent.