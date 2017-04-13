Go east, young investor: Strategist explains the continued shift to Asia

Got a minute? Great. Get out of your chair, jump up and down, drop your pen or pencil. You've felt it: Gravity. Think back to your school days and recall the elegant equation you were taught: g=9.8 m/s2.

Gravity is something Michael Power thinks about a lot. He's a strategist at Investec Asset Management, which manages $115 billion on behalf of third party clients. His advice on where to park some of that money can be summed up in four words: Go east, young investor.

"The center of economic gravity continues to move away from the West to the East," he told CNBC's "Street Signs."

Power said the financial services industry will look very different a decade from now.

"I think it's going to refocus on moving away from indexes, which reflect the past — and that past is very Western-centric — towards a future [that] captures Asia to a far greater degree."

Perhaps, just like gravity, that makes sense to many: Billions of dollars have been flowing into Asia and, in particular, emerging markets in the region over the last year. Year-to-date, the MSCI Emerging Markets Index is up 11.96 percent and the MSCI Asia Ex-Japan Index has climbed 13.03 percent. Compare that to the MSCI All Country World Index, which is up 6.03 percent.

"I think we're going to see continued outperformance of the emerging markets," Richard Ross, head of technical analysis at Evercore ISI, told CNBC.