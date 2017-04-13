Here are Leon Cooperman's favorite stocks right now according to his latest letter

Leon Cooperman, chairman and CEO of Omega Advisors, told his investors how he is positioning his portfolio for the rest of the year and shared his hedge fund's top holdings.



Although the portfolio manager expects the "U.S. equity market to rest" the next few months, he predicts many stocks will outperform.



"If our economic outlook and equity market expectations are correct and active management has the various tail winds ... we believe our portfolio of names will do quite well over the coming year," Cooperman wrote in the April 7 letter to clients.



The hedge fund manager cited how the portfolio's top 25 holdings have a 2017 estimated price-to-earnings average multiple of 11 times versus the S&P 500's 17 times.



Here are the fund's top positions as of March quarter end.