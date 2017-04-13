Here's how Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes decisions under enormous pressure   

Belichick says you have to try to figure out what your opponent will do next in order to win. "You have a game plan," he explains. "You see what your opponent's doing, where they make an adjustment to what you're doing, and then you have to change."

Having that kind of adaptability is what's led him to five Super Bowl wins as head coach of the Patriots, including his last one in February. He's humble about it, though. "My job as a coach is to make good decisions," he says. "It's not to go out there and block or tackle."

Belichick also says that preparation is everything in order to do well under pressure. "If you're well-prepared, you know what you're doing, and you have an idea what the opponents can do — what their strengths and weaknesses are — once you get into the game those adjustments will be, I won't say easy, but relatively easier and more manageable."