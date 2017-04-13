Here's how Patriots coach Bill Belichick makes decisions under enormous pressure   

For legendary New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick, a football game is a little like going to war.
In a rare interview, Belichick spoke with CNBC contributor Suzy Welch about a range of topics, including his leadership tips and career highlights, and revealed how he deals with the enormous pressure of making tough calls during live football games.
"I think General [Dwight D.] Eisenhower put it pretty well," he says. "A battle plan is great until you actually get into the battle. Then it doesn't mean anything."