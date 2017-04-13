    ×

    JC Penney postponing store closures and liquidation sales

    Maybe it's the memories that are bringing shoppers out to the closing J.C. Penney stores.

    No matter the reason, customers are showing up.

    As a result, the retailer has postponed the liquidation sales and closure dates for the 138 stores it plans to shutter this year, the company told CNBC exclusively.

    "Ever since the company announced its store closure list, those stores have seen better-than-expected sales and traffic," J.C. Penney spokeswoman Daphne Avila said.

    "This is not an uncommon response when you announce a store closure. Local shoppers will come out for a variety of reasons — some out of nostalgia and some who are just looking for a great deal."

    It's "prudent to continue selling through our spring and summer merchandise at the current promotional levels and begin our liquidation sale a month later than originally planned," Avila continued.

    The liquidation will now begin May 22 instead of April 17 as originally scheduled. The new closure date of July 31 is about six weeks later than J.C. Penney originally planned.

    (For a full list of Penney's upcoming closures, see below)

    Penney's said earlier this year that it would close 138 stores in a bid to cut costs and focus on its most profitable locations. The company expects the closures to save it some $200 million a year, which will help it whittle down the $4.3 billion it has in long-term debt.

    J.C. Penney is far from the only retailer closing down stores. Macy's and Sears are also turning off the lights in shopping centers across the U.S. as they adjust to shoppers' changing tastes and the shift to online spending.

    Still, Penney's CEO Marvin Ellison has remained adamant that physical stores matter. Not only do they offer shoppers a place to touch and feel items, but they serve as hubs for picking up, distributing and returning items.

    "We believe the future winners in retail will be the companies that can create a frictionless interaction between stores and e-commerce," Ellison said in a statement announcing the company's closure plan in February.

    —CNBC's Krystina Gustafson contributed to this report

    List of JC Penney upcoming store closures

    Mall/Shopping Center
    City
    State
    Auburn Mall Auburn AL
    Tannehill Promenade Bessemer AL
    Gadsden Mall Gadsden AL
    Jasper Mall Jasper AL
    Military Plaza Benton AR
    Chickasaw Plaza Blytheville AR
    Riverview Mall Bullhead City AZ
    Downtown Bishop Bishop CA
    Sunwest Plaza Lodi CA
    The Village at Orange Orange CA
    Hilltop Mall Richmond CA
    Fort Morgan Main St. Fort Morgan CO
    Glenwood Springs Mall Glenwood Springs CO
    St. Vrain Centre Longmont CO
    Broadway Plaza Sterling CO
    Connecticut Post Mall Milford CT
    Jacksonville Regional Shopping Center Jacksonville FL
    Palatka Mall Palatka FL
    Dublin Mall Dublin GA
    Macon Mall Macon GA
    Milledgeville Mall Milledgeville GA
    Gateway Plaza Thomasville GA
    Tifton Mall Tifton GA
    Downtown Decorah Decorah IA
    Crossroads Mall Fort Dodge IA
    Penn Central Mall Oskaloosa IA
    Quincy Place Ottumwa IA
    Snake River Plaza Burley ID
    Eastland Mall Bloomington IL
    Fulton Square Canton IL
    Village Square Mall Effingham IL
    Freestanding Macomb IL
    Peru Mall Peru IL
    Northland Mall Sterling IL
    Centerpointe of Woodridge Woodridge IL
    FairOaks Mall Columbus IN
    Connersville Plaza Connersville IN
    Huntington Plaza Huntington IN
    Jasper Manor Center Jasper IN
    Logansport Mall Logansport IN
    Chanute Square Chanute KS
    Downtown Great Bend Great Bend KS
    Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson KS
    Freestanding Lawrence KS
    Winfield Plaza Winfield KS
    Cortana Mall Baton Rouge LA
    Park Terrace DeRidder LA
    North Shore Square Slidell LA
    Berkshire Mall Lanesborough MA
    Easton Marketplace Easton MD
    Rockland Plaza Rockland ME
    Lakeview Square Mall Battle Creek MI
    Delta Plaza Escanaba MI
    Westshore Mall Holland MI
    Copper Country Mall Houghton MI
    Birchwood Mall Kingsford MI
    Midland Mall Midland MI
    Cascade Crossings Sault Ste. Marie MI
    Central Lakes Crossing Baxter MN
    Five Lakes Centre Fairmont MN
    Faribo West Mall Faribault MN
    Irongate Plaza Hibbing MN
    Hutchinson Mall Hutchinson MN
    Red Wing Mall Red Wing MN
    Downtown Thief River Falls Thief River Falls MN
    Freestanding Winona MN
    Maryville Center Maryville MO
    Leigh Mall Columbus MS
    Southgate Plaza Corinth MS
    Greenville Mall Greenville MS
    Bonita Lakes Mall Meridian MS
    Oxford Mall Oxford MS
    Capital Hill Mall Helena MT
    Sidney Main Street Sidney MT
    Albemarle Crossing Albemarle NC
    Boone Mall Boone NC
    Eastridge Mall Gastonia NC
    Blue Ridge Mall Hendersonville NC
    Monroe Crossing Monroe NC
    Becker Village Mall Roanoke Rapids NC
    Prairie Hills Mall Dickinson ND
    Buffalo Mall Jamestown ND
    Downtown Wahpeton Wahpeton ND
    Fremont Mall Fremont NE
    Downtown McCook McCook NE
    Platte River Mall North Platte NE
    Rio Grande Plaza Rio Grande NJ
    The Boulevard Las Vegas NV
    Dunkirk-Fredonia Plaza Dunkirk NY
    Westfield Sunrise Massapequa NY
    Palisades Center West Nyack NY
    Findlay Village Mall Findlay OH
    New Towne Mall New Philadelphia OH
    Richmond Town Square Richmond Heights OH
    St. Mary's Square St. Marys OH
    Altus Plaza Altus OK
    Ne-Mar Shopping Center Claremore OK
    Ponca Plaza Ponca City OK
    Pioneer Square Shopping Center Stillwater OK
    Astoria Downtown Astoria OR
    Grants Pass Shopping Center Grants Pass OR
    La Grande Downtown La Grande OR
    Downtown Pendleton Pendleton OR
    The Dalles Main Street The Dalles OR
    Columbia Mall Bloomsburg PA
    Clearfield Mall Clearfield PA
    King of Prussia Mall King of Prussia PA
    Philadelphia Mills Philadelphia PA
    Bradford Towne Centre Towanda PA
    Lycoming Mall Pennsdale PA
    Willow Grove Park Willow Grove PA
    Citadel Mall Charleston SC
    Town 'N Country Easley SC
    Palace Mall Mitchell SD
    Northridge Plaza Pierre SD
    Watertown Mall Watertown SD
    Yankton Mall Yankton SD
    Greeneville Commons Greeneville TN
    Knoxville Center Knoxville TN
    County Market Place Union City TN
    Athens Village Shopping Center Athens TX
    Borger Shopping Plaza Borger TX
    Heartland Mall Early TX
    El Paso Downtown El Paso TX
    Marshall Mall Marshall TX
    McAllen Downtown McAllen TX
    University Mall Nacogdoches TX
    King Plaza Shopping Center Seguin TX
    Bosque River Center Stephenville TX
    New River Valley Mall Christiansburg VA
    Tanglewood Mall Roanoke VA
    Pilchuck Landing Snohomish WA
    Pine Tree Mall Marinette WI
    Marshfield Mall Marshfield WI
    Richland Square Shopping Center Richland Center WI
    Rapids Mall Wisconsin Rapids WI
    Foxcroft Towne Center Martinsburg WV
    Downtown Sheridan Sheridan WY
    Source: JC Penney

