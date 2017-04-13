Jill Abramson: It's 'liberating' to say 'I was fired' from The New York Times

Jill Abramson, former executive editor of The New York Times,won't sugarcoat the past.



She doesn't describe May 14, 2014 as the day she "parted ways" with the newspaper or "moved on." In her words, it's the day she was fired.

Describing the event as such has helped her grow professionally, Abramson tells writer and actress Lena Dunham in a recent issue of her newsletter, "Lenny Letter."

"I find that it is a liberating thing," Abramson tells Dunham. "It's the truth."

Abramson, who is now an author and senior lecturer at Harvard University, was the first female executive editor of The New York Times in the paper's 160-year history.