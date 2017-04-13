Le Pen's campaign manager claims there's no limit to what the National Front can achieve

There's no limit for the level of support that France's Front National could receive in the upcoming presidential vote and recent polls are proof of that, a key member of the far-right party told CNBC on Thursday.

"I remember during the local elections, they told me that there was the glass ceiling and that I would not be able to win, but we won," David Rachline, mayor of the southern city of Fréjus and the election campaign manager for the National Front, told CNBC.

"And for the regional elections, they said we could not go over 20-22 percent in the first round because of the glass ceiling but we scored 30 percent in the first round and in some regions, we scored 45 percent in the second round. So that is the proof that there is no glass ceiling," he explained.

The rising support for the far right is the biggest concern for market players when they look at France and the wider European Union. The Front National's main aim is to break away from the European Union, claiming that the political union is holding back the French economy.