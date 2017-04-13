Here are the 10 most important stories for investors Thursday morning

A daily morning look at the financial stories you need to know to start the day.



STOCKS/ECONOMY

-Stock futures are lower as investors seem to be focusing mainly on President Donald Trump's comment that the dollar is getting "too strong." We get wholesale inflation numbers today along with weekly jobless claims. Bonds are higher with the yield on the 10-year treasury note all the way down to 2.2 percent.

-New data shows that the most actively-traded funds over the last 15 years trail the performance of passively-invested funds that simply track the indexes.

EARNINGS NEWS

-JPMorgan Chase posted a stellar first quarter with earnings and revenues easily beating expectations.