Here's a personal finance rule you can break — with reservations: Taking a loan from your 401(k) plan.

Aside from your house, your workplace retirement plan likely makes up the largest chunk of your overall wealth. The average 401(k) balance in the fourth quarter of 2016 hit an all-time high of $92,500, according to data from Fidelity Investments.

In a perfect world, you'd want to let your account ride as long as it can, taking advantage of market cycles over time and steady deferrals from your pay each week.

However, certain emergencies and long-term planning goals call for the more drastic step of borrowing from your 401(k), as was the case for Greg Walton.