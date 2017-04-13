Patients in the UK are least likely to accept medical treatment from robots, research reveals

The research, undertaken by U.K. based professional services network PwC, found that 39 percent of British consumers would be open to the technology, trailing behind Germany at 41 percent, Turkey at 85 percent and Nigeria at 94 percent. Germany was the only country other than the U.K. to show signs of doubt.

Based on a survey of over 11,000 people from 12 countries across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the study showed that 55 percent of respondents worldwide were open to the advanced healthcare technology.

Healthcare provision has been a long-term aim for AI researchers for decades. Last year tech giant Google challenged the stigma surrounding robot-assistance in hospitals with the launch of its DeepMind platform in the U.K.'s National Health Service, to detect certain health risks through data collected through a mobile app.