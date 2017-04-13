PNC shares gain on standout earnings report

PNC Financial's stock jumped after the bank reported earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street's expectations.

The Pittsburgh-based bank reported first-quarter profit per share of $1.96, beating the Reuters-estimate of $1.82 per share comfortably. Shares were up 1.5 percent in midday trading.

Reported revenue was $3.884 billion, beating the expected figure of $3.797 billion.

"PNC had a good start to the year," said PNC CEO William S. Demchak. "We grew loans and revenue, and we managed expenses well while continuing to invest in our businesses and to enhance innovation.

With the day's moves, shares of PNC are up almost 40 percent over the past 12 months.