Samsung says Galaxy S8 pre-orders are better than the S7, shares rise

Samsung Electronics shares got a boost on Thursday after the technology giant's mobile chief said pre-orders for the flagship Galaxy S8 smartphone had exceeded those for the previous S7 device.

Shares were trading around 1.24 percent higher at 2.1 million Korean won near the end of the trading day in South Korea.

The Galaxy S8 goes on sales on April 21 in South Korea, the U.S. and Canada but pre-orders are already open and give an indication of the kind of demand the device will see.

"It's still a bit early, but initial response to the pre-orders that have begun at various places across the world have been better than expected," Koh Dong-jin, the head of Samsung's mobile division, said at a media briefing, according to Reuters.