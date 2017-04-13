Spotify ‘scrapes barrel’ for subscribers as industry bets on streaming

Fast forward half-a-century and McCartney's relaxed approach to the bottom line isn't likely to be shared among the executives of music streaming service, Spotify.

The Swedish company was born after the internet made digital music easy to share, causing music lovers to turn their back on physical formats such as vinyl and CDs.

It offers a model of "subscription streaming" which provides listeners with access to millions of songs for a monthly fee while Spotify pays royalties to music labels who pass on a cut to artists.

Spotify was a first mover in streaming and now manages a massive cloud-based distribution network that hosts the content from musicians.

For the first time in 2016, U.S. streaming revenues accounted for the majority of sales, registering $3.9 billion, according to the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA).

So, a smash hit formula for the future of music then? Well, not quite.

In a telephone interview with CNBC, Kashif Sheikh, investment analyst at PrivCo, said while Spotify's paying growth looks "awesome", costs continue to rise and that's a problem.

"Revenues are growing incredibly fast but costs are growing a little faster so the gross margins are shrinking.

"Other operating costs such as marketing and R&D appears to be getting cut as well but they are not able to resolve their royalty issue," said Sheikh.

The analyst also said Spotify maybe "scraping the barrel" in order to raise the number of subscriptions.

"Imagine a family plan, six times as many songs to pay royalties on for the same flat rate membership.

"What they need to do is vastly reduce their costs. I don't think much of that is infrastructure. It is their royalty costs and I don't think that's possible," he said.