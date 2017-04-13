Tesla competitor Lucid makes its first auto show appearance in New York

The luxury electric car known as the Lucid Air made its auto show debut in New York on Thursday.

Scheduled for production in 2019, the vehicle has long been considered a potential competitor to the Tesla Model S.

While skepticism remains (after all, even Tesla has had only two profitable quarters), the Air's makers say the vehicle offers advantages that could disrupt the entire luxury sedan segment.

The Lucid Air's electric powertrain allows it to conserve a considerable degree of space in the vehicle, which Chief Technology Officer Peter Rawlinson says is one of the car's key advantages.