How much it costs to live in two of the world's most expensive cities: London and NYC

London and New York City offer renowned restaurants, vibrant nightlife and unmatched attractions … for a price.

Both capitals are often featured on lists of the world's most expensive cities (although London didn't crack the top 10 in the latest Worldwide Cost of Living survey, thanks to the pound's depreciation after Brexit).

Roommate site SpareRoom broke down exactly what it's like to live in New York and London, using data from Zoopla, Rent Jungle and Numbeo.

Take a look at average rental prices, transportation costs and more, which are all shown in U.S. dollars. London is represented in blue, while New York is represented in orange. You can see SpareRoom's full report here.

Transportation

New Yorkers use the subway, while Londoners ride the tube, which is slightly more expensive. If you're cabbing it, you'll also pay more in London.

Rent

It may be cheaper to get around in New York, but housing will cost you significantly more. The average monthly rent for a one-bedroom apartment in New York is $2,698. In London, it's $2,003. Not surprisingly, living with roommates is going to be way cheaper than going solo, SpareRoom notes.

In New York, you're also "less likely to get any outside space for your money," SpareRoom reports. Only 31% of renters have outdoor space, compared to 70% in London.

Going out

A night out on the town, from a beer to a three-course dinner, will generally cost a bit more in New York.

Groceries

New Yorkers shell out double the amount of money on essential groceries like milk, eggs and water.

Coffee and soda

Expect to pay about $5 for a latte or cappuccino in New York. The prices in London are a bit more reasonable, but still far from a bargain.

