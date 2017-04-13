Stocks mixed as safety trade continues; earnings season kicks off with banks

U.S. stocks traded mixed on Thursday as investors kept on buying safer assets, while big banks kicked off the earnings season.

The Dow Jones industrial average traded about 10 points lower, with Chevron contributing the most losses. The S&P 500 traded flat, with information technology outperforming and energy lagging. The Nasdaq composite outperformed, rising 0.2 percent.

"The SPX has broken its 50-day moving average on a loss of short-term momentum. We expect downside follow-through in the days ahead as volatility picks up," Katie Stockton, chief technical strategist at BTIG, said in a note to clients.

"It will likely take 1-2 weeks for oversold conditions to become widespread, after which we would be more inclined to look for an entry," she said.

Gold futures for June delivery rose 0.6 percent to trade at $1,285.60 per ounce, while the benchmark 10-year note yield hit its lowest level since mid-November.

Yen and gold this week

Source: FactSet

So-called risk-off trades have been in vogue this week, with gold, Treasurys and the Japanese yen were all tracking for gains. The three major U.S. indexes, meanwhile, were on pace to end the week slightly lower.

Investors grew nervous this week as overseas tensions between the U.S. and Russia heated up as State Secretary Rex Tillerson flew to Moscow to meet his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov.

Also, Wall Street grew jittery as it gauged where the Trump administration's priorities were. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump told Fox Business he wanted to repeal and replace Obamacare before moving on to tax reform.

Trump told the Wall Street Journal later on Wednesday he thought the dollar was getting "too strong." The comment sent the dollar index to its lowest level of the month against a basket of currencies; it last traded 0.4 percent lower at 100.38.

"I'm a proponent of neither a strong nor weak currency but a stable one and believe that we should be careful here in hoping for a weak currency (or just not a strong one which I get) Mr. President," said Peter Boockvar, chief market analyst at The Lindsey Group, in a note.

"Just look at the experience of Japan where consumer spending remains punk and the weak currency hasn't led to any noticeable impact on export volumes," he said.

Also, some prominent investors have come out this week saying the stock market may be overvalued.

ValueAct Capital's Jeff Ubben said Wednesday he is "skeptical" of the market's valuation, adding the firm is returning $1.25 billion to investors. Janus' Bill Gross wrote in his monthly investment outlook that the stock market has "priced for too much hope."

That said, equities have managed to hold their ground somewhat, as they have avoided a major sell-off recently.