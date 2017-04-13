US Treasurys higher amid uncertainty over Trump's dollar remark

U.S. government debt prices were broadly higher on Thursday after President Donald Trump told the Wall Street Journal that the dollar was getting "too strong."

Trump's comments sent the dollar reeling, with the greenback hitting its lowest level of the month against a basket of currencies. The remarks also added jitters to an already nervous market, as investors continue to weigh where the administration's priorities are.



The yield on the benchmark 10-year Treasury note was lower at around 2.221 percent, while the yield on the 30-year Treasury bond was also lower at 2.875 percent. Yields move inversely to prices.