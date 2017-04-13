Wall Street tries to avoid a 3 session losing streak heading into the long weekend

President Trump has backtracked on a handful of major issues, from whether to label China a currency manipulator to his opinion of the NATO to the status of Fed Chair Janet Yellen. (CNBC)

Trump has not given up on repealing Obamacare, threatening to cut health insurance subsidies. Senate minority leader Charles Schumer said in a statement the president's "cynical strategy will fail." (CNBC)

The White House is quickly identifying ways to assemble the nationwide deportation force that President Trump promised on the campaign trail as he railed against the dangers posed by illegal immigration. (The Washington Post)

North Korea could conduct its sixth nuclear test as early as Saturday in response to Washington's talk of preemptive strikes on the rogue nation and the strategic deployment of a U.S. aircraft carrier. (CNBC)

Meanwhile, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe warned lawmakers there today that North Korea may be capable of firing a missile loaded with sarin nerve gas toward his country. (AP)

Russia has vetoed a U.N. resolution to condemn Syrian President Bashar Assad's alleged use of chemical weapons. Moscow, an ally of Assad, also demanded a speedy investigation. (AP)

A groundbreaking African-American jurist who became the first Muslim woman to serve as a U.S. judge was found dead in the Hudson River in New York City. The judge had been reported missing. (Reuters)

The United (UAL) passenger who was videotaped being dragged off an overbooked plane by airport police filed an emergency "bill of discovery," seeking the airline's documentation of Sunday's confrontation. (NBC News)

Meanwhile, United is promising to reimburse the 70 passengers on board the flight from which Dr. David Dao was forcibly removed. It's part of continuing attempts to make amends for his rough treatment. (WSJ)

Apple (AAPL) has a secret group of engineers working on sensors to monitor blood sugar levels. The project aimed at helping treat diabetes was originally conceived by CEO Steve Jobs before his death in 2011. (CNBC)

Samsung said preorders for its Galaxy S8 are already exceeding those for the previous S7 device. The flagship smartphone goes on sale next week in South Korea, the U.S. and Canada. (CNBC)

Uber reportedly used a secret piece of software called "Hell" to spy on drivers for its rival Lyft, as pressure continues to mount on the dominate ride-hailing service after swathes of bad press. (The Information)

Just under three hours after Burger King unveiled a new advertisement designed to hijack your Google Home to read a long-winded description of its Whopper burger, Google has disabled the functionality. (The Verge)