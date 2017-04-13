Watch: Lawyers of dragged United passenger hold press conference

[The stream is slated to start at 11a.m., ET. Please refresh the page if you do not see a player above at that time.]

Attorneys for Dr. David Dao are scheduled to hold a news conference to discuss the removal of Dao from an overbooked United Airlines flight at Chicago's O'Hare International Aiport on Sunday.

On Tuesday, attorneys for Dao issued a statement on behalf of the doctor and his family.

"The family of Dr. Dao wants the world to know that they are very appreciative of the outpouring of prayers, concern and support they have received. Currently, they are focused only on Dr. Dao's medical care and treatment," said Chicago attorney Stephen Golan of Golan Christie Taglia, adding that Dao's family has asked for privacy.

Dao, who is being treated for his injuries at a Chicago hospital, is also represented by Chicago aviation attorney Thomas Demetrio of Corboy & Demetrio.

United CEO Oscar Munoz issued an apology Tuesday, expressing outrage and regret, and promising a "thorough review."