If you've been procrastinating on your taxes until now, here's some 11th hour advice: Keep calm and gather your documents.

As of April 7, the Internal Revenue Service has received more than 103 million individual income tax returns. That's down by 3.6 percent from last year. Overall, the federal agency predicts it will receive more than 153 million returns this season.

If you're still dragging your feet on submitting your Form 1040, you should know that you have until April 18 to file. That's just three days away.

"No, it's not too late to go to an advisor," said Brent Lipschultz, a certified public accountant (CPA) and partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers.

"You can still file a six-month extension," he said. "But if you have a simple return or you're getting a big refund, you should file now."