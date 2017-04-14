Terrapin Brewing has, quite literally, gone batty in finding inspiration for its latest beer.

The Athens, Georgia based-brewery is marking its first year as a partner of Major League Baseball's Atlanta Braves and has a special offering for opening of the Terrapin Taproom, which is adjacent to SunTrust Park. On Friday, the ball park will open for the first time, and fans will be treated to the "Chopsecutioner" — an IPA beer aged on wood chips from Mizuno Maple Elite bats.

"We approached Mizuno because they also have a partnership with the Braves and said, 'Hey wouldn't it be a cool idea if we could get the wood shavings or the wood bat chips from you guys so that we could age the beer on Mizuno bat chips,'" said Terrapin Brewmaster Brian "Spike" Buckowski. "And boom...we have the Chopsecutioner."

The beverage is a lower alcohol version of the brewery's flagship brew, Hopsecutioner, and a nod to the Braves famous 'Tomahawk Chop' gesture performed by fans.