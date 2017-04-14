The biggest money news of the week in 60 seconds

WHAT'S HAPPENING: France is electing a new president

WHY IT MATTERS: Your trip to Europe may be getting cheaper

The French Presidential election is less than 10 days away.

After Brexit and Trump's election, populism seems to be at a fever pitch worldwide, but that trend will be tested by this election.

All eyes are on right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, leader of the Front National party, who is enjoying a strong showing in the polls. Le Pen's most controversial campaign promise is to take France out of the European Union — a move that could result in the break-up of the Eurozone.

Should Le Pen win, the ensuing political uncertainty could, according to analysts, result in a weaker euro and a stronger dollar. That would make your vacation across the Atlantic a little cheaper — so enjoy planning to travel to the EU while it still exists.