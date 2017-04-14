The biggest money news of the week in 60 seconds

We know you're busy and, these days, it feels like there's more news than ever to keep up with. Well, we've got you covered.
Here's a preview the week's biggest money stories to watch for and a quick rundown of how they may affect you.
WHAT'S HAPPENING: France is electing a new president
WHY IT MATTERS: Your trip to Europe may be getting cheaper
The French Presidential election is less than 10 days away.
After Brexit and Trump's election, populism seems to be at a fever pitch worldwide, but that trend will be tested by this election.
All eyes are on right-wing populist Marine Le Pen, leader of the Front National party, who is enjoying a strong showing in the polls. Le Pen's most controversial campaign promise is to take France out of the European Union — a move that could result in the break-up of the Eurozone.
Should Le Pen win, the ensuing political uncertainty could, according to analysts, result in a weaker euro and a stronger dollar. That would make your vacation across the Atlantic a little cheaper — so enjoy planning to travel to the EU while it still exists.
WHAT'S HAPPENING: Tensions in the Middle East are making Wall Street nervous
WHY IT MATTERS: The price of gas may be going up
Escalating tensions in the Middle East have amped up Wall Street's focus on geopolitics. So far that means that gold, often seen as a go-to asset when the going gets tough, has been in high demand. Oil has also been on the move because, as the risk of Middle East crisis increases, so does the probability of oil production being affected.
As oil gains momentum, the price at the gas pump will likely go up right as we kick off spring. So as you begin planning your Montauk road trip, keep the price of gas in mind.
WHAT'S HAPPENING: You may be getting used to making more
WHY IT MATTERS: If there's more in your pocket, it'll help you in the long run if there's more in your savings account too
Did you get a bump in salary at the start of the year? Before you splurge on a pair of red heels or a hot rod, pay yourself first by sending a certain percentage of your pay raise every month to your savings account. Opt for the "Automatic Funds Transfer" option at your local bank.
Though it's easy to spend the extra money on fun now, think about how much more you could have later if you consistently leave, or better still, invest, even a little of your hard earned money.
Plus, research shows folks are typically immediately much happier when they're satisfied with their bank balance.