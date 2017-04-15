China's whisky sales poised for big growth: Diageo

Given it's massive population, China represents a key market for consumer goods companies, and even a small change in Chinese behavior can have a massive impact on bottom lines.

Diageo, the multinational company selling alcohol brands including Johnnie Walker and Captain Morgan, has its eye on the emergence of China's whisky drinkers.

"What we're seeing in China right now is really positive," Sam Fischer, Diageo's president of Asia, told CNBC. "We're seeing an increasing curiosity around people asking, 'What is whisky? Where does it come from? What taste do I like?'"