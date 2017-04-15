Billionaire Chris Sacca absolutely shredded the pitch of an entrepreneur duo on "Shark Tank" Friday.

The founders withheld critical information about their business until the very end of the pitch, and the Silicon Valley investor was having none of it.

Savannah Cowley and Samuel Agboola went on the reality television show seeking $375,000, in exchange for a 5 percent investment in their photo printing service, Flag.

The entrepreneurs presented Flag as "the world's first truly free photo printing app." Customers would be able to order up to 20 free prints per month with no shipping charge and no subscription fee. A customer would not need to enter credit card information to receive free prints with the app, they said.

To pay for the service, Flag charges advertisers to put their message on the back of the photos sent to customers.