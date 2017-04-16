In June, Unicode—the committee that vets and approves the whimsical digital characters mobile customers use to communicate with one another—will release an army of new emojis. The new batch includes 69 new characters in all, which features 34 new people emojis, 13 new food and drink symbols, and 6 animal and nature figures.

Unicode is a character coding system that standardizes type from one device to another, or in this case, emoji. The Unicode consortium votes yearly on additional characters that could be included in code for vendors like Apple, Google and Microsoft to interpret in their own designs.

Recently, CNBC surfed through all the new characters and found a handful that stood out. Courtesy of Emojipedia, below are five of the more noteworthy digital offerings.

Breastfeeding woman