Coming up this week in business: Profits, a gut check on the economy, and the world in view

So everyone thought this was going to be a year of breakout growth for the U.S. economy. Benefits would now transfer from the stock market to regular folks, as consumers started spending all that extra money that workers were going to be making.

At least for the beginning of 2016, the story's been a little more complicated and considerably less rosy.

Last week saw some disturbing news, like an unexpected decline in both spending and inflation, the latter indicating that companies have been having a hard time getting consumers to pay higher prices.

This week will offer some more clues as to whether the generally high level of optimism will be matched by hard numbers showing progress.

Of particular note: On Wednesday, the Federal Reserve releases its periodic update on business conditions across the country. Thursday will see more Fed data, this time from the Philadelphia Fed specifically on what's happening on the ground. Then Friday will bring more housing numbers, this time about houses that are sold but the sales haven't been finalized yet.

Last week closed with the Atlanta Fed telling us that the economy, as measured by gross domestic product, may have grown only 0.5 percent in the first quarter. But Wall Street is still staying optimistic that things will pick up this year.

"This week's data should continue to point to an economy that is picking up steam in the wake of the U.S. presidential election," said Joe LaVorgna, chief U.S. economist at Deutsche Bank.