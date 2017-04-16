Asian equities were mixed in early Monday trade, with investors remaining focused on Korean Peninsula tensions and a barrage of Chinese economic data later in the morning.
North Korea tested a missile which "blew up" soon after its launch, following a military parade to commemorate the birthday of Kim Il-Sung over the weekend, a Reuters report said. The test launch came before U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Seoul for a trip that aims to reassure American allies in Asia.
"(A)fter the share market gains of the last year, global ... shares are a bit vulnerable to a correction and military conflict with North Korea may be a trigger ... The bottom line though is that while conflict with North Korea will cause some volatility in investment markets, a long drawn out negative impact is unlikely," said AMP Capital Chief Economist Shane Oliver in a note last Saturday.
Japan's Nikkei 225 was lower by 0.42 percent but the Kospi climbed 0.31 percent in early Asian trade. Hong Kong, Australia and New Zealand markets are closed for Easter Monday.