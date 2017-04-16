On the energy front, Brent crude was lower by 0.27 percent to trade at $55.74 per barrel while U.S. crude was fell 0.32 percent to $53.01. Oil prices had hit a one-month high last Wednesday following news that OPEC could extend output cuts beyond June.

In currency markets, the dollar traded weaker against a basket of rivals at 100.46 at 8:08 HK/SIN time. The dollar/yen traded at 108.32, firmly below the 110 handle from a week ago. The Aussie strengthened to trade at $0.7579, its highest level since the beginning of the month.

"What we see right now is the starting point for the dollar into 2017 was just very, very rich in terms of valuation. And as we see more disappointment from let's say Trump's policy and as the world outside the U.S. looks better, I think we're still going to see that continuation of dollar weakness," UBS Head of Commodities and FX Dominic Schnider told CNBC.

"It's not going to be a weak currency but the dollar continues to slide on a trade-weighted basis."

Markets in Asia will be eyeing the release of key economic data from China later in the morning, including Q1 GDP figures at 10 am HK/SIN, March industrial production and March retail sales. Singapore is due to report March non-oil domestic exports (NODX) at 8:30am HK/SIN time.

Stateside, U.S. equities were lower across the board before the Good Friday holiday, with the Dow Jones industrial average, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all down by more than 0.5 percent.