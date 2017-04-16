A few New York City restaurants that are idle during the daytime are getting a boost to their traffic, thanks to a service that turns otherwise empty dining rooms into makeshift work spaces.

Spacious, a work-sharing company, is helping to connect freelancers and employees that work remotely with eatery owners. Spacious members can set up shop — and even give presentations or hold meetings — at participating restaurants, which all offer coffee and WiFi, for a starting fee of $95 a month.

The arrangement is mutually beneficial: Remote workers get a quiet working space, while restaurants get potential happy-hour customers — or at least a group of people to help attract early birds.

Meanwhile, Spacious — which operates out of seven restaurants in the New York City region and is looking to expand to Boston and San Francisco — is looking to ride the growing wave of workers who are escaping the confines of the office using just a laptop and a mobile device.

"Independent, mobile employees were finding themselves increasingly able, through technology and corporate policies, to be able to work from anywhere," Spacious co-founder Preston Pesek told CNBC recently. "We were matching trends in the business world with what's available in commercial real estate."