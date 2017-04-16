    ×

    Futures Now

    Trader rips perma-bear investor Peter Schiff: ‘You can’t have your own facts!’

    Trader slams Schiff on gold, the market
    Trader slams Schiff on gold, the market   

    Peter Schiff is known for making bold and controversial calls about the markets. Yet in a recent interview with CNBC's "Futures Now," his alarmist rhetoric had trader Scott Nations crying foul.

    In the heated showdown, the NationsShares president interrupted Schiff as he defended his past predictions about the Federal Reserve, and said the U.S. economy has "been in a recession for this entire recovery." Schiff is a relentless critic of Fed policy, and for years has suggested the U.S. dollar was on the verge of an outright crash, encouraging investors to buy bullion.

    "You can't have your own facts!" said Nations on CNBC last week. "You said in 2015 the Fed wouldn't raise rates and that QE4 was next," Nations said, referring to a fourth round of massive quantitative easing by the Fed. He added that Schiff has been "fundamentally wrong."

    Schiff has long maintained that the Fed cannot continue to raise interest rates without sparking a major market crash, and urged investors to instead buy gold. That made Nations accuse him of trying to "scare" investors into buying the commodity for his own benefits.

    "I recommend what I think is going to make investors money. Gold is outperforming the U.S. stock market this year by triple," the Euro Pacific Capital CEO responded. "Buying gold and having gold in your portfolio has been a wise choice for investors."

    In 2013 Schiff notoriously called for gold to hit $5,000 per ounce, a prediction that hasn't quite panned out with gold only trading near $1,300.

    Nevertheless, Schiff reiterated his faith in his market predictions, especially his call that the economic outlook is problematic.

    "Even [former Fed chairman] Alan Greenspan is forecasting stagflation, and he ought to know because he wrote the playbook that Ben Bernanke and Janet Yellen are following," said Schiff.

    "You can make fun of me, you can tell all the jokes you want, but I'm going to be laughing all the way to the bank," he retorted to end the debate.

    More From Futures Now

    Contact Futures Now

    • Showtimes

      Watch Futures Now Tuesdays & Thursdays 1p ET exclusively on cnbc.com!

    Sponsor Links

    • Market Commentary

      CME Group brings buyers and sellers together through its CME Globex electronic trading platform and trading facilities in New York and Chicago.

    • OpenMarkets Blog
    • Click to learn more

      Take your trading to the next level with a platform that lets you trade stocks, options, futures and forex all in one place with no platform or data with no trade minimums. Open an account with TD Ameritrade and get up to $600 cash.

    Playing

    Share this video...

    ×

    Watch Next...