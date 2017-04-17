With many people still reeling from the video of a physician being dragged from a heavily booked United Airlines flight so the airline could reclaim his seat, Canada's transportation minister, Marc Garneau, has announced plans to introduce a passenger bill of rights in Parliament.
The fact that anyone would need to introduce such a law speaks to the failure of many companies to listen to customers as they scale. If United had the right systems in place to harvest smart ideas for growth, it would have many opportunities to remain profitable without the risk of incidents like the brand-damaging fiasco that caused United's market capitalization to plunge. The airline would constantly be gathering ideas from both customers and employees that fueled its growth in positive ways and prevented such a scenario.