Even at companies that can afford top talent, the best ideas don't usually come from the internal team. They emerge from listening to customers.

Contrary to what many CEOs think, this goes beyond monitoring social media 24/7 for customer complaints. Key executives need to spend significant time in the field experiencing customers' reality when interacting with their brand.

CEO Yves Desjardins-Siciliano, who turned around the Canadian rail system Via Rail, for instance, spent hours riding commuter trains and asking passengers how he could improve service. In doing so, he realized he wasn't in the train business. He was in the hospitality business and was selling an experience rather than a mode of transportation.

After business-class passengers told him they wanted to get more work done on their trips, Desjardins-Siciliano had their meal trays removed more quickly so they could get back to their laptops. Upon hearing that recreational passengers wanted to enjoy their personal time during their travels more, he trained his team to be more hospitable, building word of mouth that contributed to increased ridership. These changes to the Montreal-based system weren't costly, but as any frequent rail passenger in Canada will tell you, they have made it a lot easier to decide to take the train rather than fly.