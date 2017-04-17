After-hours buzz: NFLX, UAL, CUDA & more

Check out the companies making headlines after the bell:

Shares of Netflix were up over 1 percent in extending trading Monday after the company reported earnings above analyst expectations. The entertainment and online streaming company reported earnings of 40 cents per share while 37 cents per share was expected by analysts, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Revenue was in-line with expectations at $2.64 billion for the first quarter. The company added fewer subscribers than expected with 98.75 million new subscribers reported versus 98.93 million expected by analyst according to FactSet.

United Continental shares rose nearly 1 percent after the company exceeded earnings expectations. The airline company reported earnings of 41 cents per share versus 38 cents per share expected by Wall Street. United also beat revenue expectations with $8.42 billion reported in the first quarter, ahead of expectations at $8.38 billion, according to the Thomson Reuters.

Shares of Barracuda Networks fell more than 5 percent after the technology company reported earnings and did not give an earnings forecast for its current quarter in its release. The company did beat on both the top and bottom lines. Revenue topped estimates of $88.4 million with $89.3 million reported, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates. Earnings per share came in at 19 cents per share versus an estimate of 15 cents per share, according to Thomson Reuters consensus estimates.

Agios shares sank 3 percent after the pharmaceutical company proposed the offering of common stock. The company is deciding whether it should sell 4.5 million shares of common stock in a public offering. The offering will have underwriters who will have a 30-day option to buy an additional 15 percent of shares. The sale is intended to fund research and development activities in the company.