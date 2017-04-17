Amazon is hiring 5,000 remote workers this year — but there's a catch

If you're looking for part-time work that you can do from home, it's a good time to be in the job market.

Amazon recently announced it plans to add 5,000 remote customer service jobs over the next year, as part of a hiring push that will include some 25,000 additional jobs at its fulfillment centers.

But before you quit your office job and set up your home work space, there's a catch: According to Amazon's job posting, these full-time roles pay $10 per hour, just $2.75 more than Federal minimum wage, and are temporary positions lasting a maximum of six months.

Amazon's hiring binge is part of a larger labor market trend. More Americans are working remotely now than ever before, many in salaried positions for top companies. IBM, Xerox, and Allergan are also currently hiring to fill remote positions, and not just in software engineering — jobs in finance, human resources and customer service are available, too.

Recently, remote job search site FlexJobs found that some industries in particular were experiencing a spike in remote job listings. In a January report, which analyzed 100,000 job listings on its website, FlexJobs found that these five fields are adding the most remote workers: