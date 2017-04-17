    ×

    Asia-Pacific Markets

    Futures point to mixed open for Asia as geopolitics take a backseat; investors focus on US earnings season

    Masashi Kato | Getty Images

    Futures pointed to mixed open for Asian shares as geopolitical tensions took a backseat following a failed missile test by North Korea at the weekend and as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence continues his tour of Asia.

    Pence is due to meet Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on the second leg of his 10-day tour of the region, where he is expected to focus on trade and investment issues.

    The vice president was in South Korea on Monday, where he visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Pence noted that U.S. "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over and that "all options are on the table" when it came to Pyongyang.

    Nikkei futures in Chicago bounced 0.84 percent to 18,510 while futures in Osaka rose 0.63 percent at 18,470, against the benchmark close of 18,355.26. Australian SPI futures were lower by 0.64 percent at 5,852 when compared to the ASX 200 finish last Thursday before it closed for the long Easter weekend.

    Symbol
    Name
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    NIKKEI
    ---
    HSI
    ---
    ASX 200
    ---
    SHANGHAI
    ---
    KOSPI
    ---
    CNBC 100
    ---

    This follows the higher finish on Wall Street, with the d up 0.9 percent or 183.67 points at 20,636.92, the S&P 500 higher by 0.86 percent or 20.06 points at 2,349.01 and the Nasdaq bouncing 0.89 percent or 51.64 points at 5,856.79.

    Earnings season in the U.S. is set to continue, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, IBM and Johnson & Johnson among the big names reporting this week.

    In corporate news, shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics jumped 10 percent after it was reported the molecular profiling company had entered into a master services agreement with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo.

    Meanwhile, Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial upped its offer for payments company MoneyGram International after a rival offer was made by Euronet Worldwide. Ant's revised offer was higher by 36 percent at $18 per share, totaling $1.2 billion. The board of MoneyGram has reportedly approved the offer but the deal will need to be cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) first.

    In currency markets, the dollar traded lower for a third straight session against a basket or rivals at 100.29 at 6:55 am HK/SIN. The dollar/yen traded at 109.02, off the lows around the 108 level seen yesterday. The Australian dollar was mostly flat compared to the last session at $0.7585, but still off the $.076 handle seen at the beginning of this month.

    Oil prices fell by 1 percent due to reports of increased U.S. shale production and after thin trade during the Easter weekend. Brent crude down by 53 cents to settle at $55.36 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lower by the same amount to settle at $52.65.

    On the economic front, China will be reporting March home prices at 9:30 am HK/SIN. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release the minutes of its April monetary policy meeting at the same time.

    Related Securities

    Symbol
    Price
    		  
    Change
    %Change
    HTGM
    ---
    EWJ
    ---
    ASHR
    ---
    FXI
    ---
    ISHARES MSCI CIF
    ---
    VANG MSCIPAC
    ---