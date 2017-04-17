This follows the higher finish on Wall Street, with the d up 0.9 percent or 183.67 points at 20,636.92, the S&P 500 higher by 0.86 percent or 20.06 points at 2,349.01 and the Nasdaq bouncing 0.89 percent or 51.64 points at 5,856.79.

Earnings season in the U.S. is set to continue, with Bank of America, Goldman Sachs, IBM and Johnson & Johnson among the big names reporting this week.

In corporate news, shares of HTG Molecular Diagnostics jumped 10 percent after it was reported the molecular profiling company had entered into a master services agreement with Japan's Daiichi Sankyo.

Meanwhile, Alibaba affiliate Ant Financial upped its offer for payments company MoneyGram International after a rival offer was made by Euronet Worldwide. Ant's revised offer was higher by 36 percent at $18 per share, totaling $1.2 billion. The board of MoneyGram has reportedly approved the offer but the deal will need to be cleared by the Committee on Foreign Investment (CFIUS) first.

In currency markets, the dollar traded lower for a third straight session against a basket or rivals at 100.29 at 6:55 am HK/SIN. The dollar/yen traded at 109.02, off the lows around the 108 level seen yesterday. The Australian dollar was mostly flat compared to the last session at $0.7585, but still off the $.076 handle seen at the beginning of this month.

Oil prices fell by 1 percent due to reports of increased U.S. shale production and after thin trade during the Easter weekend. Brent crude down by 53 cents to settle at $55.36 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude lower by the same amount to settle at $52.65.

On the economic front, China will be reporting March home prices at 9:30 am HK/SIN. The Reserve Bank of Australia is set to release the minutes of its April monetary policy meeting at the same time.