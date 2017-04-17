Futures pointed to mixed open for Asian shares as geopolitical tensions took a backseat following a failed missile test by North Korea at the weekend and as U.S. Vice President Mike Pence continues his tour of Asia.
Pence is due to meet Japanese Deputy Prime Minister Taro Aso on the second leg of his 10-day tour of the region, where he is expected to focus on trade and investment issues.
The vice president was in South Korea on Monday, where he visited the demilitarized zone (DMZ). Pence noted that U.S. "era of strategic patience" with North Korea was over and that "all options are on the table" when it came to Pyongyang.
Nikkei futures in Chicago bounced 0.84 percent to 18,510 while futures in Osaka rose 0.63 percent at 18,470, against the benchmark close of 18,355.26. Australian SPI futures were lower by 0.64 percent at 5,852 when compared to the ASX 200 finish last Thursday before it closed for the long Easter weekend.