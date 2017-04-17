Cramer: Don't get burned! My advice for when to sell a hot stock   

Jim Cramer is passionate about giving investors the tools to know when the right time comes to make big moves with their portfolios.

"I want to talk about selling, which, along with when you buy, may be the most important and undervalued tool in your home arsenal," said the "Mad Money" host.

Investors can make a lot of money by owning a hot stock with a lot of momentum. The trick to making the most money is knowing when to get out.

In Cramer's experience, there will always be naysayers for a stock. Those naysayers will usually be proven right, and that means hot stocks can implode. Cramer has seen this happen with various stocks, from Chipotle to cloud computing plays to smaller biotech names.

